Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pelicans)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland has been on fire since joining his new team, but he's popped up on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

This matchup is the front end of a back-to-back for both teams, as they'll play again on Thursday night. As a result, both Garland (toe injury management) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) are questionable for the Clippers.

Garland has played in seven games with the Clippers after he was acquired in a deal that sent James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland missed time initially with L.A. due to his lingering toe injury, but he's played great since returning to the floor.

As a Clipper, Garland is averaging 19.9 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc. L.A. may play things safe with the star guard and sit him in one of these two games against the Pelicans, so bettors will want to keep checking Wednesday's injury report for Garland's status.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for Garland -- if he plays -- in Wednesday's Western Conference battle.

Best Darius Garland Prop Bet vs. Clippers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Garland has been lights out from beyond the arc over the last several games, making three or more shots from deep in five straight games since moving to the starting lineup.

Over that five-game stretch, Garland is shooting 48.9 percent from 3 on 9.0 attempts per game. He’s taken at least eight 3-pointers in all five games and has attempted 56 total 3-pointers in seven games as a Clipper.

Now, he takes on a New Orleans team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, making this an ideal matchup for the Clippers guard.

If he suits up on Wednesday, Garland is a must bet in this market now that he’s pushed his season-long 3-point percentage to 38.6 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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