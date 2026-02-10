Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Rockets)
In this story:
Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland will not make his debut with his new team on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets.
Garland, who was brought to Los Angeles in the James Harden trade ahead of the deadline, has been ruled out for "left toe injury management" on Tuesday. According to Clippers executive Lawrence Frank, Garland has "basically recovered" from the right toe sprain that he suffered last month.
However, Garland had offseason surgery on his left toe, and he's still dealing with soreness there. That's led to the Clippers playing things slow with the two-time All-Star despite the fact that L.A. is in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
With the All-Star Game approaching, there's a good chance the Clippers decide to hold Garland out until after the break. This season, the star guard has been limited to just 26 games due to various injuries.
Still, Garland is averaging 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, and he should slot in as the No. 2 option on offense behind Kawhi Leonard once he's healthy enough to play. The Clippers, who are coming off a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, are 25-27 this season and have won 19 of their last 25 games.
However, L.A. is a road underdog against Houston on Tuesday night.
With Garland out, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Clips in this Western Conference battle.
Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Rockets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Kawhi Leonard OVER 29.5 Points (-114)
James Harden and Ivica Zubac were both shipped out of Los Angeles at the deadline, putting Kawhi Leonard in position to carry this Clippers team until Garland is able to return.
This season, Leonard is averaging 28.0 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's been even better in the month of February, averaging 30.2 points on 22.0 shots per game.
Leonard took 30 shots in the win over the Timberwolves on Sunday, and if his usage is anywhere near that again, he's a must bet in this market. The Rockets are No. 6 in the league in defensive rating, but Kawhi hung 41 points on them in their last meeting and has 65 points in two games against Houston this season.
With the Clippers lacking proven scoring options, I think Leonard is a great bet to score 30 or more points for the third game in a row.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2