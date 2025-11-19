Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Cavs)
It's been a rough start to the 2025-26 season for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
After missing the first seven games of the season due to offseason toe surgery, Garland returned to the lineup to play in three of the Cavs' next four games. However, on Nov. 10 in an overtime loss to the Miami Heat, Garland aggravated his toe injury, suffering a contusion in that game.
He has not played since, and he's been ruled out for the fifth game in a row on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
In his three games this season, Garland is averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Cavs have gotten by this season without the All-Star guard -- they are the No. 2 seed in the East -- but they are home underdogs against Houston on Wednesday.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on the Cavs in the prop market with Garland sidelined for this matchup.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Rockets With Darius Garland Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-113)
Donovan Mitchell should have more ball-handling duties on Wednesday against Houston, but I'm not buying him in the assist market in this game.
Mitchell is averaging just 5.5 dimes per game, and he's failed to clear this mark in seven of his 13 appearances this season. Now, he has to take on a Houston team that allows the sixth-fewest assists per game in the NBA.
While I do believe in Mitchell as a playmaker with Garland out, Lonzo Ball may end up being the biggest beneficiary for the Cavs as a primary playmaker.
I wouldn't be shocked if Mitchell lands right at five assists on Wednesday night.
