Is Darren Waller Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Dolphins)
Injuries have limited Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller this season, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
However, Waller is expected to play in this game after the team activated him off of injured reserve. Waller has been dealing with a pectoral injury and has not played since Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.
In his four games this season (he only completed three being getting hurt), Waller has 12 targets, 10 catches, 117 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He immediately stepped into a major red-zone role for the Dolphins, and he could see a bunch of targets on Sunday with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season.
Waller came out of retirement this season to play for Miami, and he has shown that he's still one of the toughest players to guard in the NFL.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him in his return against New Orleans.
Best Darren Waller Prop Bet vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Darren Waller Anytime TD (+205)
I'm buying Waller as an anytime touchdown scorer pick in this matchup, as he's been an elite red zone threat in his limited games in Mike McDaniel's offense.
In four games (three that he completed), Waller has four scores this season, finding the end zone in each of his first three matchups of the season before he suffered a pectoral injury.
Not only does Waller have four red zone targets this season, but he's reeled in all of them touchdowns. That puts him in a great spot to score against a Saints defense that is just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.