Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams has not played since Week 15 due to a hamstring injury, but he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams could still move up to the No. 5 spot in the NFC standings with a win, as the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 on Saturday night, ending their quest for the No. 1 seed in the NFC West. L.A. holds the tiebreaker over San Francisco, so a win would push the Rams from the No. 6 to the No. 5 seed in the NFC.
Still, L.A. has listed Adams, Blake Corum and Kyren Williams as questionable for this Week 18 matchup.
It's hard to imagine the Rams rushing Adams back into action from a soft tissue injury on Sunday, especially since he's dealt with a hamstring issue for several weeks before aggravating it in Week 15.
This season, the veteran receiver has been a touchdown machine, catching 60 of his 114 targets for 789 yards and 14 scores. The Rams certainly need him in the playoffs if they want to make a run at a Super Bowl appearance.
With Adams' status up in the air, here's a look at how I'd bet on this matchup in the prop market on Sunday afternoon.
Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Cardinals
Puka Nacua 7+ Receptions (-186)
Over the last three games (including Week 15 when Adams was injured), Nacua has nine, 12 and five catches while receiving at least 10 targets in each of those games.
The star wideout has 119 grabs for 1,639 yards and nine scores this season, registering at least seven catches in 11 of his 15 appearances in the 2025 season.
So, I'm willing to lay the juice in this market on Sunday, as Nacua should receive a ton of looks of Adams ends up sitting or is limited in this matchup. Now that there is a real incentive for the Rams to win (they'd face the NFC South winner in Round 1 if they win), I think Nacua can have yet another big showing to close out the regular season.
