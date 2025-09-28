Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts due to a hamstring injury.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran wideout is expected to play on Sunday. This is a huge development for the Rams, as Adams has quickly become an important part of the team's offense in his first season in L.A.
Through three games, Adams has 13 catches (on 29 targets) for 213 yards and two scores. He's found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, and the star wideout had over 100 yards in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
After reeling in just 3-of-8 targets in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Adams will aim to bounce back -- despite his hamstring injury -- in Week 4.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the star wideout in this matchup between two potential playoff teams.
Best Davante Adams Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Davante Adams Anytime TD (+125)
Adams has gotten his fair share of targets in the 2025 season, but the Rams move the sticks more often than not by going to Puka Nacua -- the team's No. 1 wideout.
However, Adams remains one of the best red zone targets in the NFL, and the Rams have used him a ton in that area. Adams leads the NFL (with Amon-Ra St. Brown) in red-zone targets with eight, turning those into one touchdown.
The Colts have given up five passing scores in three games this season, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Matthew Stafford and the Rams find the end zone a few times through the air on Sunday.
As long as he's good to play, Adams is a great bet at plus money to score in Week 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.