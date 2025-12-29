Is Davante Adams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Falcons)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he's officially doubtful for Monday night's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.
Adams missed the Rams' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 with the injury, and he may end up sitting out the rest of the regular season with the Rams focused on making a deep playoff run. L.A. certainly doesn't want him to make this hamstring issue worse in the final two games of the regular season.
This season, Adams has 60 catches (on 114 targets) for 789 yards and 14 scores, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He's not an easy player to replace, but the Rams are still heavy favorites on the road against Atlanta.
Los Angeles leaned a ton on Puka Nacua in the loss to Seattle in Week 16, and it's likely Matthew Stafford looks the star receiver's way a ton in this matchup.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this Rams vs. Falcons clash.
Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Adams unlikely to suit up in this game due to the doubtful tag, I'm eyeing Nacua as the player to bet on to step up in this passing game on Monday.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-135)
If you’re going to bet on a Rams pass catcher to find the end zone, Nacua has to be included.
The star wideout has eight scores this season, and he caught two touchdown passes with Davante Adams out in Week 16 due to a hamstring injury.
In that game against a strong Seattle pass defense, Nacua had 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 225 yards and two scores. He could put up a massive game against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 24 passing touchdowns this season and ranks just 13th in EPA/Pass.
Nacua has multiple two-score games in his last three matchups.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.