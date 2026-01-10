Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Panthers)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has not played since Week 15 due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to be good to go for the wild card matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Adams, who practiced in full this week, is not listed on the Rams' final injury report for Saturday's game.
That's great news for Matthew Stafford and company, as Adams has b been a lethal red zone weapon all season long. The veteran receiver has 60 catches for 789 yards and 14 scores this season, catching at least one touchdown pass in nine of the Rams' games.
He was listed as questionable in Week 18 before ultimately sitting out, so Adams has been nearing a return for a couple of weeks. The Rams are massive favorites on the road in this matchup, but they did lose to Carolina earlier in the season.
Here's a look at how to bet on Adams in the prop market in his playoff return.
Best Davante Adams Prop Bet vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-140)
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and he’s targeting Adams in his return to the lineup:
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-140)
It’s not a sexy pick at a -140 price, but Davante Adams is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the league, and you know Matthew Stafford will be looking his way on Saturday afternoon.
The veteran wideout led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns this season, and he didn’t even play in the final three games. He still led the Rams with 32 red-zone targets, though, and had two touchdowns on just four catches in Carolina back in November.
Adams to score has been nearly automatic this season, and I’m honestly surprised this isn’t closer to -200 odds. He had a touchdown in nine of 14 games this year, and has been a full participant in practice this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.