Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams veteran wide receiver Davante Adams suffered an oblique injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
However, despite the questionable tag, Adams is expected to play through the injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is a huge boost for the Rams, as they look to knock off the 7-2 Seahawks to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West standings.
Adams is in his first season in Los Angeles, and he has thrived playing alongside Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford.
This season, Adams has 42 receptions on 78 targets for 568 yards and nine scores in nine games. He's been one of the best red-zone threats in the NFL, and he's helped Stafford lead the league in touchdown passes through the first 10 weeks of action.
With Adams expected to suit up on Sunday, here's how I'd bet on him in the prop market against Seattle.
Best Davante Adams Prop Bet vs. Seahawks
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-120)
The Seahawks have given up just 13 passing touchdowns in nine games this season, but there hasn't been a better -- or more active -- red-zone target than Adams this season.
In nine games, Adams has nine scores, but he's also been targeted a whopping 21 times in the red zone -- the most in the NFL. Adams has turned those targets into nine receptions for 52 yards and eight scores. He's also caught seven of his 14 targets inside the 10-yard line for seven touchdowns.
So, if the Rams get in the red zone, the ball is coming Adams' way at some point. At this price, he's still worth a bet in what could be a high-scoring game on Sunday.
