Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Raiders)
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be without star receiver Davante Adams once again in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hamstring injury.
Adams has also requested a trade from the Raiders, so it’s possible that we won’t see the star receiver play at all until after the deadline – whether he’s moved or not.
Las Vegas is just 2-3 on the season, and it has struggled without Adams on offense. Head coach Antonio Pierce has decided to roll with quarterback Aidan O’Connell in Week 6 after Gardner Minshew II started the team’s first five games.
Betting Impact of Davante Adams Absence in Steelers vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Raiders find themselves as three-point home underdogs in this matchup with Adams once again out with a hamstring injury.
Las Vegas may have been an underdog if Adams played anyway, but there’s no doubt that this Raiders offense is way less potent without the All-Pro receiver in the lineup.
That’s reflected in the total for this game, which has moved all the way down to 36.5 points.
Best Brock Bowers Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Raiders
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+205)
I’m not entirely sure who O’Connell will feature as his No. 1 target in the passing game on Sunday, but Brock Bowers seems like a pretty good bet given his start to the 2024 season.
The rookie tight end had eight catches for 97 yards and a score in Week 5 against the Broncos’ No. 2 pass defense, and he’s caught six or more passes in three of his five games.
While Bowers has only found the end zone once this season, the Steelers have been vulnerable against tight ends, allowing two scores on the season and 22 receptions. Last week, Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson had six grabs for 70 yards against this Pittsburgh defense.
Bowers is worth a shot in a depleted Las Vegas offense.
