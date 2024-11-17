Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Jets)
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts despite being listed as questionable with a wrist injury and illness.
The Jets essentially need to win out to have a real chance to make the playoffs, so having Adams in the lineup on Sunday is a major boost.
In four games since being traded to New York, Adams has 20 receptions and one touchdown, but he’s yet to have a 100-yard game. Can he have a big game against a Colts team that is on the fringe of the playoff picture in the AFC?
Here’s a breakdown of Adams’ prop bets for Week 11.
Best Davante Adams Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Colts
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 63.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +140
I have a hard time trusting Adams in his yardage prop since he’s cleared it just one time as a member of the Jets, but I do think he goes over 5.5 receptions on Sunday.
In his last two games, Adams has 24 total targets, seeing at least 11 looks in each game. That’s a sign that he’s fully acclimated in this offense, and we know that he has the chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.
Adams has at least six catches in both of those games, and Rodgers should look his way a lot on Sunday against a Colts defense that has given up the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL.
