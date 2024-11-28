Is David Montgomery Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a shoulder injury in Week 12 that temporarily kept him out of the team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts, but he returned and finished with eight carries for 37 yards and a score.
He’s now listed as questionable against the Chicago Bears for the Lions’ Week 13 game on Thanksgiving, but he’s expected to play in the contest after being listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had said that he felt good about both Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown and their chances to play on Thanksgiving.
Montgomery has been a dual threat for the Lions this season, carrying the ball 145 times for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 241 yards.
He’s a part of a one-two punch with second-year back Jahmyr Gibbs, and he’ll likely handle about half of the workload out of the backfield against his former team on Thanksgiving.
Here’s a breakdown of Montgomery’s prop bets and how to wager on him this week.
Best David Montgomery Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -200
While Montgomery finds the end zone just about every week, there isn’t much value in taking him to score a touchdown this week at -200.
However, I do think he could be worth a look in his rushing yards prop since the Bears allow 4.8 yards per carry this season. Chicago has also been good against the pass – fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play – so the Lions may lean on their running game tonight.
Montgomery has cleared 54.5 yards in five of his games in the 2024 season.
It’s possible Campbell and the Lions will give him a few more touches so he can show his former team that they shouldn't have let him walk earlier in his career.
