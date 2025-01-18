Is David Montgomery Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery missed the final three weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, but he is expected to return for the divisional round against the Washington Commanders.
Officially, the Lions have taken Montgomery off their final injury report for Saturday night’s matchup.
Montgomery has been a full participant in practice this week, a sign that he should be able to handle a pretty normal workload – especially since he and Jahmyr Gibbs split carries in this backfield anyway.
During the regular season, Montgomery registered 185 carries in 14 games, rushing for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 341 yards.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on Montgomery in this playoff matchup.
Best David Montgomery Prop Bets for Divisional Round vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anytime TD: -155
- Rushing Yards: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (Over -115/Under -110)
It’s rare that Montgomery’s touchdown prop is less than -200, and I don’t mind taking a shot on him at -155 to score against a Washington defense that hasn’t been great against the run.
The Commanders rank 18th in EPA/Rush on defense this season, and they allowed 4.8 yards per carry – the third-most in the NFL – in the regular season. On top of that, opponents scored 18 rushing touchdowns against Washington in the regular season.
Montgomery found the end zone in all but four of his games, making him a near lock to find the end zone – especially in a good matchup.
With the total in the mid-50s for this game, Montgomery should have a few chances to punch one in.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
