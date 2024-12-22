Is David Montgomery Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Bears)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the Lions did get a positive update for him ahead of Week 16.
While Montgomery has been ruled out this week, there is optimism that he has avoided season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and he could return some time in the playoffs.
Getting Montgomery back for any part of the postseason would be a massive lift to a Detroit offense that has depended on him heavily in recent seasons.
In the 2024 campaign, Montgomery has 185 carries for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He’s also been a threat in the passing game, catching 36 of his 38 targets for 341 yards.
With Montgomery out against his former team, the Lions will likely lean heavily on second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Sunday.
Gibbs is coming off a eight-carry game against the Bills where he also caught five passes for 83 yards and a score.
He should get all the touches he can handle in this matchup and is a solid player to wager on in the prop market.
Here’s a full breakdown of Gibbs’ props with Montgomery out in Week 16.
Best Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 92.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 30.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime TD: -310
There are a ton of ways to bet on Gibbs in this matchup, from his receptions prop (which is enticing now that he’s the main back in the offense) to his rushing yards prop.
It’s a square play, but I think the rushing yards over is the bet to make for Gibbs on Sunday.
Earlier this season against the Bears, he picked up 87 rushing yards on just nine carries, and Chicago has been awful against the run all season.
The Bears rank 22nd in the NFL in defensive EPA/Rush, allowing 4.7 yards per carry. Against Chicago on Thanksgiving, Gibbs and Mongtomery combined for 175 rushing yards on 30 carries. Montgomery had 21 carries in that game, so I expect Gibbs’ workload to increase in a big way in this divisional matchup.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.