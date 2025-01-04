Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Ravens)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has missed two of the team’s last three games, and he’s listed as out for Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.
A key piece of the Cleveland offense this season, Njoku has 64 receptions, 505 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in 11 games.
Cleveland is already eliminated from playoff contention, so it makes sense that the franchise doesn’t want to risk Njoku suffering another injury – or making his current one worse – in a meaningless game.
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, the Browns’ passing game – and offense as a whole has taken a hit. Now, Bailey Zappe is expected to start on Saturday.
Here’s how to wager on the passing game with Njoku out for Week 18.
Best Cleveland Browns Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Ravens
Jerry Jeudy OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
If there’s one bright spot for the Browns this season, it’s Pro Bowl receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The former first-round pick was acquired in a trade with Denver in the offseason, and he’s turned into the No. 1 option in this offense, catching 84 passes for 1,166 yards and four scores.
Jeudy has really been on fire since Week 8, clearing 48.5 receiving yards in eight of his last nine games. Zappe certainly limits Jeudy’s ceiling, but the University of Alabama product had 12 catches for 94 yards last week on 18 targets.
He’s a must bet at this number against a Baltimore defense that has given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season.
