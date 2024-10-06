Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Browns vs. Commanders)
The Cleveland Browns reportedly will get a key piece of their offense back in action on Sunday, as tight end David Njoku is expected to make his return from a high-ankle sprain against the Washington Commanders.
Njoku has not played since Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys when he caught four of his five targets for 44 yards. It was a solid start to the season for Njoku, but the injury limited him to just 37 percent of Cleveland’s offensive snaps.
Now, Njoku will look to give a struggling offense a boost against one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL.
Here’s how oddsmakers are projecting the veteran tight end to fare in the prop market.
David Njoku Prop Bets for Browns vs. Commanders in NFL Week 5
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +145/Under -190)
- Receiving Yards: 36.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +270
These are some interesting prop lines for Njoku, who thrived with Joe Flacco under center last season but was a little underwhelming when Deshaun Watson started.
However, he looked to have some really solid chemistry with Watson in Week 1, catching four of his five targets in just 28 total snaps.
Now, he has a cupcake matchup against a Washington defense that has allowed the fifth most net yards per pass attempt and 10 passing touchdowns in four games.
While Njoku saw a bunch of targets in a limited snap count in Week 1, I lean with his receiving yards prop over his receptions prop on Sunday.
Washington has already allowed 882 passing yards on the season, and he was able to clear 36.5 receiving yards in Week 1 despite limited time on the field.
With Deshaun Watson playing some inconsistent football in 2024, I’ll take this low receiving yards for Njoku as the most likely prop he’ll hit on Sunday.
