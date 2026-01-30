Dayton vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 30

The No. 21-ranked Saint Louis Billikens look to keep their perfect home record intact when they host the Dayton Flyers on Friday night.

Saint Louis only has one loss on the season, falling by one point to Stanford back in November. Meanwhile, Dayton has lost three straight games despite being favored by -8.5, -5.5, and -10.5 in the last 10 days.

Dayton has won the last four meetings, though, including 75-67 and 71-63 last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Atlantic 10 matchup.

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Dayton +11.5 (-110)

Saint Louis -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dayton: +550

Saint Louis: -820

Total

152.5 (Over -102/Under -120)

Dayton vs. Saint Louis How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Dayton record: 14-7

Saint Louis record: 20-1

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

Dayton is 9-12 ATS this season

Saint Louis is 12-8 ATS this season

The UNDER is 13-8 in Dayton games this season

The OVER is 11-9 in Saint Louis games this season

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Key Players to Watch

Robbie Avila, Center, Saint Louis Billikens

Robbie Avila started his collegiate career with the Indiana State Sycamores before transferring to Saint Louis after his sophomore year. He averaged 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last year, but has taken a bit of a step back so far this season.

Avila still leads the team in points and rebounds, but at 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He’s coming off a strong performance against George Washington, though, putting up 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting (4 of 8 from deep) along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Avila is looking for a strong game against Dayton after being held to a total of 14 points in the two meetings last year.

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Prediction and Pick

While Saint Louis has been winning games, it's been inconsistent when it comes to covering big spreads. They were able to cover double-digit spreads earlier this month against Fordham and Richmond, but won by just four against Duquesne and three against George Washington on Tuesday night.

Dayton’s last three losses have been close, but the Flyers were favored in those three games. The last time they were underdogs, they lost by 13 with a +5.5 spread against Virginia, but covered as +9.5 underdogs in their loss to BYU before that.

The Flyers should be able to keep this a close game against their rivals.

Pick: Dayton +11.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.