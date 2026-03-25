Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Grizzlies)

The San Antonio Spurs will be without a key piece of their rotation on Wednesday as they chase a seventh win in a row against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Guard De'Aaron Fox (back) has been ruled out for this matchup. This will be the first game that Fox has missed since he sat out the Spurs' Dec. 27 loss to the Utah Jazz.

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De'Aaron Fox (back) listed out for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 24, 2026

It doesn't seem like the Spurs star suffered a major injury, and this may just be a maintenance day for Fox against a tanking Grizzlies team. San Antonio doesn't play again until Saturday, so Fox will get four full days off by not playing in Wednesday's tilt.

This season, the former lottery pick is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for a Spurs team that is No. 2 in the West and withing striking distance of the No. 1 overall seed. A two-time All-Star, Fox has formed a solid trio with youngsters Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in the San Antonio backcourt.

I'm eyeing one of those two guards in the prop market, as they both should have bigger roles with Fox sidelined.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper 15+ Points (-130)

Rookie guard Dylan Harper stepped up in a big way earlier this month with Castle out of the lineup, and he should see an expanded role on Wednesday with Fox sidelined.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point range this season. While this prop is set well above that season average, Harper has scored 15 or more points in three of his last four games, including a 24-point game against Indiana and a 21-point game against Miami.

Memphis is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA (23rd in defensive rating), and Harper should play a few more minutes with Fox out. He started and scored 24 points in over 28 minutes of action against the Pacers, and it’s worth noting that Harper is averaging 13.3 points in just 24.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

I’m buying the rookie to have a strong showing on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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