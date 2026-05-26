Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5)

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox has played through a high-ankle sprain in the last two games of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fox is off the injury report for Game 5 in OKC after logging nearly 31 minutes in the Spurs' win in Game 4, and he's been a major boost for a San Antonio offense that turned the ball over 42 times in the two games that he missed in OKC to open this series.

An All-Star this season, Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the regular season, and his presence has actually moved the odds for Game 5. After the Spurs were 6.5-point underdogs in Games 1 and 2 without Fox, they're now 5.5-point dogs on the road in Game 5.

DraftKings has the Spurs as +164 underdogs to win this game, but San Antonio does have a win in OKC without Fox already under its belt.

With the star guard expected to play again in Game 5, here's a look at my favorite bet for him in the prop market on May 26.

Best De'Aaron Fox Prop Bet for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

De'Aaron Fox OVER 14.5 Points (-102)

De’Aaron Fox missed the first two games of this series with a high-ankle sprain, but he’s played well since returning in Game 3.

The star guard had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Game 3, shooting 7-for-14 from the field in nearly 31 minutes of action. He then followed that up by putting up 12 points, 10 rebounds and five dimes in 30:56 in Game 4.

While Fox shot just 5-for-13 in Game 4, he has a clear floor as a scorer since he’s taking so many shots and still is able to handle over 30 minutes of playing time on his ankle.

I’m buying him in this scoring prop in Game 5, especially since the Spurs need his offense with role players like Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson struggling. Fox may not hit his season average (18.6 points per game), but he should be in the mix for around 15 points in Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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