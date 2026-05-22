Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3)

San Antonio Spurs star guard De'Aaron Fox missed the first two games of the Western Conference Finals with an ankle injury.

Now, he's listed as questionable for Game 3 on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Spurs certainly could use him in the lineup. San Antonio has turned the ball over a ton (42 times to be exact) over the first two games of this series. So, having a steady guard like Fox could help them settle in on the offensive end.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Fox is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 3.

Shams: De'Aaron Fox (ankle) a game-time decision for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 21, 2026

The star guard had a similar tag for Game 2 of this series, but he was eventually ruled out. Fox was injured multiple times in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he played through the ankle issue.

However, the star guard left Game 6 against Minnesota -- he did eventually return -- and it seems the aggravation is significantly worse than the first time he hurt the ankle.

The Spurs were still able to steal a game on the road without Fox, and they are set as small favorites at home in Game 3. If Fox is unable to go, the Spurs may be forced to go deeper into their guard rotation with Dylan Harper listed as questionable after he left Game 2 early with a right adductor injury.

San Antonio already deployed veteran Jordan McLaughlin for a handful of minutes in the Game 2 loss.

With Fox's status up in the air, I'm eyeing Stephon Castle as my favorite Spurs prop target on Friday night.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Thunder in Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stephon Castle OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-111)

Stephon Castle has done it all for the Spurs this postseason, and he could be forced to play an even bigger role in Game 3 if Harper and Fox are limited or out for this matchup.

Castle is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs, but he’s been even better in this series, putting up 17 rebounds and assists in Game 1 and 13 rebounds and assists in Game 2.

The star guard is going to have the ball in his hands a ton as a playmaker, and he’s averaging nearly 12 potential assists per game in the postseason.

Castle averaged 12.7 rebounds and assists per game in the regular season, and the Spurs clearly need him to step up if they’re going to win Game 3. I’ll trust him to clear this line for the third game in a row on Friday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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