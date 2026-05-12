Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5)

San Antonio Spurs star guard De'Aaron Fox has been added to the team's injury report ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fox is listed as questionable with a sore right ankle, though oddsmakers seem to think he's going to play since the Spurs remain 10.5-point favorites at home.

De'Aaron Fox (ankle) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 11, 2026

Fox hasn't been great in this playoff series, averaging 16.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3. For the entire postseason, the two-time All-Star is putting up 18.7 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

It appears Fox suffered the injury on a play where Ayo Dosunmu fell on his leg in Game 4, but the questionable tag does give him a chance to play on Tuesday.

De’Aaron Fox is QUESTIONABLE for Game 5 with RIGHT ankle soreness, Spurs clarify.



He was shaken up on this play with Ayo Dosunmu and left the game for a bit before returning. pic.twitter.com/wko3ZgyLwR — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 11, 2026

The Spurs would love to take Game 5 at home to give themselves two chances to win one game to close out the series later on this week. Fox played in 72 games in the regular season, and the Spurs went 7-3 in the 10 games that he missed.

With the star guard listed as questionable, there is another Spurs player that I'm betting on to step up on Tuesday night.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-117)

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper is coming off a huge Game 4, scoring 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting while also knocking down all seven of his free-throw attempts. Harper may not have as big of a role in Game 5 with Wembanyama set to return, but he’s still scored 11 or more points in five of his last seven games and three of four games in this series.

San Antonio is playing Harper 25 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3, averaging 13.8 points per game in the postseason.

I expect the rookie to continue to play a big role at home, where he cleared this total in Games 1 and 2. If Fox sits, Harper could end up starting on Tuesday night.

Harper averaged 11.8 points per game in the regular season, and he’s seen his minutes rise in the playoffs as the clear top bench option for the Spurs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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