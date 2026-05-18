Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 1)

San Antonio Spurs star guard De'Aaron Fox popped up on the team's injury report during the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an ankle injury, and it appears he's not fully over the issue.

Fox is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder with right ankle soreness, the same issue that he dealt with against Minnesota. Fox was rolled up on by Ayo Dosunmu on a loose ball earlier in the series, and he briefly exited Game 6 with the same injury.

De'Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 17, 2026

Despite the questionable tag, it would be surprising to see Fox sit out Game 1 after having two days off from Game 6. The star guard returned in the second half of the Spurs' series-clinching win over Minnesota, a sign that he can play through this injury.

Still, San Antonio is a 6.5-point road underdog in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Since it seems like Fox is trending towards playing, he's an interesting player prop target against an OKC defense that has a ton of guards to throw at him defensively.

Best De'Aaron Fox Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

With Fox on the injury report, I'm actually fading him in this game against a tough OKC defense.

De’Aaron Fox UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)

Fox has been up and down shooting the 3-ball all season long, as he posted multiple games against Oklahoma City during the regular seasons with three made 3-pointers and multiple with zero.

In the playoffs, Fox is shooting just 34.6 percent from beyond the arc, clearing this line in just five of 11 games. So, against the No. 1 defense in the NBA, I think he’s a potential fade candidate in Game 1.

The Thunder can throw a ton of elite guard defenders at Fox in this series, from Lu Dort to Alex Caruso to Cason Wallace. Fox hit just 33.2 percent of his 3s during the regular season, and the Spurs as a team shot just 35.8 percent from deep against Minnesota in the second round, down from 41.8 percent in the first round against Portland.

Fox isn't a volume 3-point shooter – he took less than five 3s in four of six games against Minnesota – so I don’t mind fading him on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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