Is DeAndre Hopkins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Raiders)
The Kansas City Chiefs made a major splash ahead of Week 8, acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
While Hopkins hasn’t been at the peak of his career in recent seasons, he’s also coming off some poor quarterback play in Tennessee. Now, with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Hopkins could thrive.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that despite the mid-week trade, Hopkins will play in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
For Chiefs fans and bettors, it appears that Hopkins will have a major role – which is a good sign for an offense that hasn;t been as explosive through the air since Rashee Rice went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Reid said that Hopkins will work in the Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster role (JuJu is out with a hamstring injury) in the Kansas City offense.
Oddsmakers have set some props for Hopkins in Week 8, and while he may not play a full complement of snaps, there still is a way to attack him in the prop market.
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +195
Last week, Amari Cooper joined the Buffalo Bills on short notice in a trade and found the end zone. Could we see the same for Hopkins in this matchup?
I like both Hopkins OVER on his receiving yards and for him to score a touchdown in Week 8 if he plays even some of the role that Rice and Smith-Schuster did in this offense.
Remember, JuJu had a seven-catch, 130-yard game before going down with a hamstring injury earlier this season – a sign that Hopkins could step into a high-volume role from day one.
Prior to getting hurt, Rice had three games with 75 or more receiving yards and two games where he found the end zone.
DHop is one of the most dominant receivers of his generation, so I don’t expect him to have any trouble getting open for Mahomes against a Raiders team that has allowed 1,261 passing yards and eight passing scores so far in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
