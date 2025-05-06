SI

Is De'Andre Hunter Playing in Game 2? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Cavs)

The latest injury update for Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a dislocated thumb in Game 1.

According to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, there is "real concern" about Hunter playing in Game 2, and he's not the only player on the injury report.

Guard Darius Garland, who missed Game 1, is listed as questionable for this matchup and forward Evan Mobley (ankle) is also listed as questionable.

This could be a major problem for the Cavs, who are favored by nine points in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Since Cleveland lost Game 1, it really needs to win Game 2 to avoid falling in a massive hole in this series.

Hunter would be a potential player to fill any minutes left by Mobley if he sits, but now the Cavs could need to look elsewhere at the forward spot in Game 2.

Hunter -- despite the injury -- was a solid contributor in Game 1, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting (1-for-2 from 3) to go with four rebounds and one assist.

This story will be updated with Hunter's official status for Tuesday's Game 2.

