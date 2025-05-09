Is De'Andre Hunter Playing in Game 3? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers due to a thumb injury.
Hunter dislocated his thumb in Game 1 of this matchup, finishing that game with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field (1-for-2 from 3). He also added four rebounds.
The Cavs listed Hunter as questionable in Game 2, but he did not end up playing. In fact, Cleveland didn't have Hunter, Darius Garland or Evan Mobley for the Game 2 loss.
Garland and Mobley are both listed as questionable for Game 3 as well.
Despite all of the Cavs' injuries, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Cleveland favored to win Game 3, and they are still +850 to win the NBA Finals. Cleveland needs to win four of the next five games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hunter has been an important piece off the bench for the Cavs since he was acquired at the trade deadline. If the Cavs don't have him in action, Sam Merrill, Max Strus and Isaac Okoro will be asked to step up for Cleveland on the wing.
Hunter is averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in the playoffs.
