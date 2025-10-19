Is Deebo Samuel Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Cowboys)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel was questionable in Week 6 of the 2025 season due to a heel injury and was able to play, but that won't be the case in Week 7.
Samuel was a limited participant in practice on Friday, and after he was officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders ruled him out on Saturday.
Samuel did not commit to playing on Sunday when asked earlier this week, putting Washington in a tough spot with Zach Ertz (questionable) and Terry McLaurin (who has been ruled out) both on the injury report.
Since Samuel and McLaurin are sitting, the Commanders are going to have to look elsewhere in the passing game on Sunday.
Here's a look at another player to target in Washington's passing game on Sunday.
Best Commanders Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Cowboys
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bet for the Washington passing game with Ertz, Samuel and Terry McLaurin all on the injury report.
Luke McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (+380)
Luke McCaffrey has become a touchdown machine this year. He already has three touchdowns on the season, and Kliff Kingsbury has clearly schemed some plays to get McCaffrey in the open. Now that he gets to face arguably the worst secondary in the NFL, I wouldn't be surprised to see him score a fourth touchdown on Sunday and cash in this bet for us at +380.
