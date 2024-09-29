Is Deebo Samuel Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Patriots vs. 49ers)
After missing one week with a calf strain, San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly is expected to suit up and play against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
Samuel missed last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s gotten off to a fast start in 2024, catching 13 of his 19 targets for 164 yards while adding a rushing touchdown in two games.
Originally expected to miss multiple weeks, Samuel appears to have made a quick recovery as the 49ers face a must-win against the lowly Patriots.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bets for Patriots vs. 49ers
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -106/Under -122)
- Receiving Yards: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +115
There may be some risk associated with backing Samuel in the prop market, as oddsmakers have released a prop for him to score a touchdown (+115) in this game as well as a few receiving props.
With Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings both still healthy, it’s possible the 49ers could ease Samuel in this week, but if he’s good to play bettors may want to still consider betting on him to score.
Deebo ran for a score in Week 1 on eight carries, and he received another two carries in Week 2. While Jordan Mason has really stepped up in Christian McCaffrey’s absence, Samuel appears to be getting a shot as a change-of-pace option for the 49ers.
It’s really just another way to get the ball in the hands of the dynamic playmaker whenever the 49ers can.
As for his receiving props, Samuel has cleared both of them in each of the first two weeks, but this could be a sign that oddsmakers expect a smaller role for him coming off of injury.
I’d rather stay away from these numbers until we can truly see Deebo’s role in Week 4 – and eventually beyond – after dealing with this calf injury.
