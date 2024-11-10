Is Deebo Samuel Sr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury, but he is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Samuel is coming off a four-catch, 71-yard game in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys before the 49ers had their bye last week.
San Francisco is getting healthier with Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings all expected to be in action for the first time this season in Week 10. Jennings had missed San Fran’s last two games while CMC has yet to play in a game this season.
With Brandon Aiyuk out for the season, Samuel should be the No. 1 receiver in this offense going forward. Will he have a big game against this weak Tampa Bay defense?
Here’s a breakdown of the prop betting market for Deebo in Week 10.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bets vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +120
I love the OVER for Samuel’s receiving yards against a Tampa Bay team that has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season.
Deebo has cleared 57.5 yards in four of his seven games this season, turning in a seven-target game against Dallas with Aiyuk out. Deebo only played 62 percent of the snaps in that game, and he hopefully will see an uptick there in Week 10.
Even with CMC back, Deebo and George Kittle should keep pretty solid roles in this offense the rest of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
