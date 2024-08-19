Delaware State vs. Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
Hawaii will look to make a bowl game in year three under head coach Timmy Chang, and the team is expected to get off to a roaring start against Delaware State in Week 0.
The Rainbow Warriors will host Delaware State in its home opener as the team returns the likes of Brayden Schager at quarterback, the engine behind the team’s run-and-shoot offense. Can Hawaii cover a big number against a low level FCS squad, or will the team ease into the season?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Delaware State vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Delaware State: +38.5 (-110)
- Hawaii: -38.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Delaware State: N/A
- Hawaii : N/A
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Delaware State vs. Hawaii How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 25th
- Game Time: 12:00 AM EST
- Venue: MackayStadium
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports
- Delaware State Record: 0-0
- Hawaii Record: 0-0
Delaware State vs. Hawaii Key Players to Watch
Delaware State
Marqui Adams: Adams totaled more than 1,800 yards but decision making was an issue all year, tossing 13 interceptions to eight total touchdowns. Can he improve in his second full season under center or will freshman Mikal Davis make a run at the QB 1 job?
Hawaii
Brayden Schager: Schager gets another year in Chang’s creative offense. While he takes a ton of sacks, 131 over the last two season, he has improved year over year, passing for 3,542 yards with 28 total touchdowns. However, the sacks take its toll on Hawaii’s offense, as well as Schager’s decision making, tossing 16 picks last season. Can Schager mature in the pocket as the Rainbow Warriors look to level up?
Delaware State vs. Hawaii Prediction and Pick
Hawaii is a massive favorite, but I’m not sure there is much incentive to run up the score on an outmatched opponent who went winless in league play.
The Rainbow Warriors defense did have plenty of holes in it last season, ranking 102nd in EPA/Play, allowing more than three points per drive. While the offense has explosiveness, the unit is prone to lapses in play.
An upset isn’t on the table as Delaware State is expected to be among the worst in FCS play, but with a run first offense and Hawaii’s eyes on UCLA next week, I’ll side with the visitors to keep this scoreline respectable.
After opening at around -27.5, this number has inflated far too much in favor of the Rainbow Warriors. This game can feature a ton of snaps for the backups, which can lead to a running clock and a cover from the underdogs.
PICK: Delaware State +38.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
