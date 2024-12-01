Is Demario Douglas Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Patriots)
The New England Patriots have listed receiver Demario Douglas as questionable for Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the young receiver is expected to suit up on Sunday.
The Patriots don’t have a great receiving corps, but Douglas has been one of the bright spots in his second NFL season, catching 48 of his 66 targets for 477 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Drake Maye has also looked his way quite a bit in recent games, as Douglas had a five-catch game in his last matchup.
If Douglas ends up going, he could be a valuable play in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Demario Douglas Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Colts
- Receiving Yards: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +340
Douglas has not missed a game this season, so if he’s able to suit up, I love him in his receiving yards prop against Indy – who ranks 18th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Douglas has at least 50 receiving yards in each of his last three games, and he’s been targeted by Drake Maye 18 times over that stretch, turning it into 13 receptions.
Arguably the most consistent receiver for New England, Douglas may be undervalued on Sunday if he’s able to fight through his ankle injury.
