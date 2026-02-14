Denmark vs. United States Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C

The United States continues its quest for gold at the 2026 Olympics on Saturday against Denmark.

Team USA got a good win over Latvia in their opener, putting up a 38-18 shots on goal differential in the 5-1 win. There were also two goals overturned due to offside and goalie interference in the first period, as well as a few shots that hit the iron.

Denmark outshot Germany 38-26 on Thursday, but couldn’t overcome the top-end talent in a 3-1 loss.

The United States is a huge favorite against Denmark on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Denmark vs. the United States in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Denmark vs. United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Denmark: +3.5 (+114)

United States: -3.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Denmark: +1100

United States: -2100

Total

6.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Denmark vs. United States How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Denmark record: 0-1

United States record: 1-0

Denmark vs. United States Prediction and Pick

The United States already has one four-goal win under its belt, and they’re now -3.5 against Denmark on Saturday.

The Danes struggled against Germany, scoring just one goal in the first period before being shut out the rest of the way. They also allowed Germany’s top NHLers to combine for three goals, and the USA has a team full of NHL players.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed a shaky goal early on against Latvia and had a few iffy moments, but he should be locked in for this one.

The United States may not be as dominant as Canada in this tournament, but they’re clearly a few levels ahead of the rest of the Olympic teams, especially Denmark.

For the total, I would look at the UNDER 6.5. The USA may be able to break it open, but seven goals is a lot. Most of the games in these Olympics have been on the lower-scoring side of things.

I like USA to win by margin again, so I’m fairly confident in the -3.5 (-135)

Pick: United States -3.5 (-135)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.