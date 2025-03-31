Is Dereck Lively II Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Mavs)
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II has not played since suffering a stress fracture in his ankle back on Jan. 14, but it appears he could be returning to the lineup soon.
Dallas has listed Lively as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, giving him a chance to play in this game. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have favored the Mavs by 8.5 points in this game, as Anthony Davis (probable) and Daniel Gafford (probable) are both expected to suit up for the Mavs.
In three games with Davis in the lineup since last Monday, the Mavs are 3-0, and they've taken over the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. While Dallas still faces an uphill battle to make the playoffs, getting Lively back in the lineup would undoubtedly be a major boost.
The former first-round pick is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season while shooting 70.1 percent from the field.
This story will be updated with Lively's official status for Monday's matchup against the Nets.
