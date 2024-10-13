Is Derek Carr Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints)
The New Orleans Saints will have a new face under center on Sunday, as rookie Spencer Rattler will make his first career start in place of veteran Derek Carr, who was injured in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carr is dealing with a tear in his oblique that could lead to a multi-week absence, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, did not come into Week 5 in relief of Carr, Instead, the Saints used Jake Haener in that game.
However, the rookie will get a chance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. This is a crucial matchup for both of these NFC South squads, as Tampa Bay lost the tiebreaker with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 to lead the division and New Orleans (2-3) is a game back of both teams.
Here’s a look at the betting impact of Carr being ruled out in Week 6.
Derek Carr Injury Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints
New Orleans opened as a two-point underdog at home in Week 6 after Carr went down in Week 6, but that line has since moved in the Bucs’ favor.
Now, at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 points against Rattler and company.
A loss would drop the Saints to 2-4 on the season, and they already lost an NFC South game to Atlanta back in Week 4.
Spencer Rattler Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
- Passing Yards: 194.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -270/Under +200)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
Oddsmakers aren't expecting much from Rattler in his first start, although he is -270 to throw a touchdown, an implied probability of 72.97 percent.
Bettors may want to be careful about how they approach the Saints in the prop market until we see how Rattler moves the offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.