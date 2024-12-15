Is Derek Carr Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Saints)
The New Orleans Saints likely won’t have quarterback Derek Carr in action in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders (he's listed as doubtful), and he could miss the rest of the 2024 season due to a fractured hand.
Carr was injured late in the Saints’ win over the New York Giants in Week 14, and he was replaced by Jake Haener.
The Saints have started Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler this season, as Carr already missed three games with a rib issue earlier in the season.
The Saints were awful in those games, going 0-3 straight up and against the spread, scoring less than 20 points in losses to Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, they find themselves as 7.5-point home underdogs against the Commanders.
Earlier this week, I shared why Washington is the bet to make in this game, and I still believe that is the case with Carr out:
This season, the Saints are 0-3 when Carr doesn’t play, and the games were ugly.
- 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos
- 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
They only scored four total touchdowns in those games and didn’t have a single game with more than 19 first downs.
Washington has also covered in its lone game as a road favorite in the 2024 campaign.
It would be surprising to see Carr return this season with the Saints currently sitting as a long shot to make the playoffs.
