Is Derek Carr Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Packers)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a fractured hand and missed the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15.
Now, Carr is listed as out for Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler had already been tabbed as New Orleans’ starter for this matchup.
Rattler has appeared in four games this season (three starts) and has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 706 yards, two scores and two picks.
The Saints started Jake Haener in Week 15, but he struggled mightily early on before he was replaced by Rattler. The rookie nearly led New Orleans to a comeback win, but it came up short (20-19) against Washington.
With Carr out oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Packers as 14-point favorites in this matchup.
It makes sense, as the Saints are 0-4 in the four games that Carr has missed, losing by 24 to Tampa Bay, 23 to Denver, 18 to the Los Angeles Chargers and one to Washington.
Green Bay has been rolling as of late, winning four of its last five games to move to 10-4 on the season.
Since the Saints are nearly eliminated from playoff contention, it doesn’t make much sense to rush Carr back and force him to play in Week 17 or 18. It’s likely the team will get an extended look at Rattler after picking him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
