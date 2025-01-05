Is Derek Carr Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Buccaneers)
The New Orleans Saints have officially ruled out quarterback Derek Carr (hand) for Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his 2024 season.
Injuries marred the 2024 campaign for Carr, as he appeared in just 10 games. The Saints were solid in those appearances, going 5-5, but they’ve struggled mightily without him.
New Orleans is 0-6 when Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler starts this season, getting outscored by 115 points. They have losses from 51-27, 33-10, 26-8 and 34-0 on the resume in those six games.
In his 10 games this season, Carr threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five picks while completing 67.7 percent of his passes. The Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention, so Week 18 is more about seeing what they have for next season than anything else.
Betting Impact of Derek Carr's Injury in Week 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oddsmakers are far from sold on the Saints in this matchup with the Bucs, especially given the stakes for Tampa Bay.
With a win, the Buccaneers would win the NFC South and clinch a playoff spot. With a loss, they’d need an Atlanta Falcons loss to make the postseason.
So, oddsmakers have set Tampa Bay as a 14.5-point favorite in this matchup after it torched the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. Given how poorly the Saints have played without Carr, it’s hard not to consider fading them against the spread in this matchup.
