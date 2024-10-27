Is Derek Carr Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Chargers)
The New Orleans Saints are expected to be without starting quarterback Derek Carr for the third straight game after he was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
This goes in line with what head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week, sharing that Spencer Rattler – the Saints rookie fifth-round pick – was expected to start on Sunday.
The Saints are 0-2 with Rattler under center, but they’ve lost five straight games overall to fall to one of the bottom seeds in the NFC.
Rattler hasn’t played horrible for New Orleans, but he hasn’t been good either. The bigger issue is that the Saints rank dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and 28th in points allowed so far in the 2024 season.
With Rattler expected to start, New Orleans is a seven-point road underdog. Hopefully for the Saints, Carr will be able to resume usual activity soon and return to the lineup before this season completely gets away from them.
Here’s a breakdown of Rattler’s props for Week 8.
Spencer Rattler Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 174.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
I actually don’t mind targeting Rattler’s passing yards prop in a game that should be a negative game script for the Saints.
The Chargers have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season (they’ve also already had their bye week), but Rattler was able to throw for 172 yards against Denver’s No. 1 overall pass defense last week.
In his other game, he easily cleared this prop with 243 passing yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Chris Olave expected back in action in Week 8, Rattler should have some more options in the passing game on Sunday.
If the Chargers go up big like this spread suggests, Rattle should end up attempting a ton of passes in Week 8.
