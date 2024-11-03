SI

Is Derek Carr Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)

The latest injury update for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in Week 9 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Peter Dewey

The New Orleans Saints will get a major piece of their offense back in Week 9, as quarterback Derek Carr is not listed on the injury report for the team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Carr has missed the last three games with an oblique injury, leading to the Saints starting rookie Spencer Rattler. The Saints have dropped six games in a row, and they really struggled offensively without Carr, putting up 10 or fewer points in each of their last two games.

With Carr set to return in Week 9, the Saints are set as seven-point favorites in this NFC South matchup. 

Here’s a look at how to bet on Carr in the prop market after he torched Carolina back in Week 1. 

Best Derek Carr Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 vs. Panthers

  • Passing Yards: 227.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
  • Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
  • Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
  • Pass Attempts: 30.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Carr has only played in five games this season, but he’s thrown multiple scores in three of them, including a three-touchdown game in Week 1 against Carolina.

The Panthers are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, ranking 31st in the league in yards per play allowed while giving up a league-high 17 passing touchdowns. 

I love taking Carr to throw multiple scores in Week 9, as he torched the Panthers for 200 yards on 19 completions (23 attempts) in Week 1. 

This is a perfect way for the Saints to ease Carr back into action after a three-week layoff.

Peter Dewey
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

