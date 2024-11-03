Is Derek Carr Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)
The New Orleans Saints will get a major piece of their offense back in Week 9, as quarterback Derek Carr is not listed on the injury report for the team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Carr has missed the last three games with an oblique injury, leading to the Saints starting rookie Spencer Rattler. The Saints have dropped six games in a row, and they really struggled offensively without Carr, putting up 10 or fewer points in each of their last two games.
With Carr set to return in Week 9, the Saints are set as seven-point favorites in this NFC South matchup.
Here’s a look at how to bet on Carr in the prop market after he torched Carolina back in Week 1.
Best Derek Carr Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 227.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Pass Attempts: 30.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Carr has only played in five games this season, but he’s thrown multiple scores in three of them, including a three-touchdown game in Week 1 against Carolina.
The Panthers are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, ranking 31st in the league in yards per play allowed while giving up a league-high 17 passing touchdowns.
I love taking Carr to throw multiple scores in Week 9, as he torched the Panthers for 200 yards on 19 completions (23 attempts) in Week 1.
This is a perfect way for the Saints to ease Carr back into action after a three-week layoff.
