Is Derrick White Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Heat)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is listed as questionable for Friday night's matchup against the Miami Heat due to a left knee contusion.
White has only missed three games all season for Boston, and the veteran guard has been a huge part of the team's success, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3.
White isn't the only Celtic on the injury report, as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are also listed as questionable for this matchup. Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook still have the Celtics favored by eight points on Friday.
That's a sign that a few -- if not all -- of those players will be able to go in this matchup. The C's have multiple double-digit wins against Miami this season, and White had 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists when these two squads faced off back on Feb. 10.
This story will be updated with White's official status for Friday night's contest.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.