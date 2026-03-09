Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Prediction, Odds for Horizon League Championship Semifinal

Robert Morris and Detroit Mercy are set to face each other in the Horizon League semifinals on Monday night. Both teams cruised past their opponents in the first round of the tournament.

Robert Morris beat Detroit Mercy in both regular-season meetings, beating them 85-77 on January 2 and then again on February 25 by a score of 73-62. They are once again the favorites in the trilogy game tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Detroit Mercy +4.5 (-115)

Robert Morris -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Detroit Mercy +158

Robert Morris -192

Total

OVER 146.5 (-110)

UNDER 146.5 (-110)

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Corteva Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Detroit Mercy Record: 16-14 (12-8 in Horizon League)

Robert Morris Record: 22-10 (13-7 in Horizon League)

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 7-2 in Detroit's last nine games

Robert Morris is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Detroit

Robert Morris is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Key Player to Watch

Ryan Prather Jr., G - Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Prather Jr. is leading Robert Morris in points per game, averaging 15.8, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He scored 29 points against Detroit Mercy in the most recent meetings between these two teams.

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Prediction and Pick

Detroit Mercy doesn't have what it takes to hang with Robert Morris in this game. The Colonials are 41st in the country in effective field goal percentage, well above Robert Morris, which comes in at 240th in that metric.

Detroit Mercy is even worse defensively, ranking 302nd in defensive efficiency.

Robert Morris has already beaten Detroit Mercy twice this season, and there's nothing I can find that would indicate tonight will be any different.

Pick: Robert Morris -4.5 (-105)

