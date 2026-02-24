Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Suns)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker suffered a right hip strain in the team's first game out of the All-Star break, playing just 8:47 against the San Antonio Spurs.

He's missed Phoenix's last two games, and the Suns have ruled him out for Tuesday's matchup againt the Boston Celtics. Booker joins Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin and Haywood Highsmith as players that will sit for Phoenix tonight.

Suns injury report vs. Celtics:



QUESTIONABLE: Grayson Allen (right knee/right ankle injury management).



OUT: Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management), Cole Anthony… — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 24, 2026

Losing Booker is a massive blow for the Suns, and it's impacted the odds for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Phoenix is set as a 6.5-point underdog in this matchup, even though Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Boston.

The Suns are just 6-8 in the 14 games that Booker has missed this season, and they're averaging 104.8 points per game. Phoenix really struggled in a loss on Sunday, scoring just 77 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

So, it makes sense that the Suns are major underdogs against a Boston team that is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating.

An All-Star in the 2025-26 season, Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range. The Suns are 10 games over .500 when Booker plays this season (27-17).

Phoenix still holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but it only has a 2.5-game cushion on the No. 8-seeded Golden State Warriors. Booker's next chance to play will be on Thursday, Feb. 26 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

