Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Suns)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) will remain out of the lineup on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Booker has missed four games in a row since being injured against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 23, but it appears he's starting to get closer to a return. Suns head coach Jordan Ott said that Booker did some more work on Saturday and that he'll be back "when he's ready."

Jordan Ott on Devin Booker (right ankle sprain): availability for Suns game Sunday vs. Clippers: "He's in a good place. He did some more work today. The swelling, soreness. Now it's getting onto the court to play. That guy is relentless in trying to get back. He'll get back when… pic.twitter.com/KH2m8hzHDA — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 31, 2026

The Suns are expected to re-evaluate the All-Star guard this weekend, but they find themselves as 1.5-point home underdogs against the surging Clippers with Booker out. Phoenix turned in back-to-back huge peformances without Booker this week, beating the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, but the team is just 4-4 overall when the star guard sits.

This season, Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from 3-point range.

With the star guard set to miss a fifth game in a row, here's a look at how to bet on the Suns on Feb. 1.

Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112)

Phoenix has cleared 105.5 points in back-to-back games, hanging 114 on the Pistons and 126 on the Cavs in two huge wins without Booker. However, the team is still averaging just 106 points per game in the eight games that Booker has missed, failing to clear this total four times.

The Suns have also finished with less than 100 points on two ocassions without Booker this season.

Now, the Clippers aren't an elite defense (they're just 17th in defensive rating over their last 15 games), but they do play at the third-slowest pace in the NBA. So, less possessions on Sunday could make it tough for the Booker-less Suns to put up a big scoring number.

The Clips, despite ranking 21st in defensive rating for the season, are ninth in the league in opponent points per game (113.0) because of their slow pace of play. After two strong offensive showings against Detroit and Cleveland, I wouldn't be shocked if the Suns came back to earth a bit on Sunday night.

