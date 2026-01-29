Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Suns)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is set to miss his third game in a row on Thursday due to a right ankle sprain.

Booker is expected to miss at least week (from Phoenix's game on Sunday against Miami), but he did get some shots up after the team's practice on Wednesday. That's a positive development for the Suns, who are in the mix for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

Phoenix has a tough game on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons, and oddsmakers have set it as a 4.5-point home underdog as a result. The Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they're coming off a close win over Denver on Tuesday night.

This season, Booker has been the driving force of the Suns' offense, averaging 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Suns are just 2-4 in the games that he's missed, and they're averaging 101.3 points per game without him. That is six points per game less than the worst scoring team in the NBA (Brooklyn) this season.

With Booker out, the Suns will look elsewhere on the offensive end against this stingy Detroit defense. Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for Phoenix on Thursday night.

Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Dillon Brooks UNDER 21.5 Points (-119)

This season, Brooks is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has taken a ton of shots since Booker went down, scoring 26 points in each of his last two games.

Despite that, I'm fading him against a Detroit team that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent points per game.

Brooks is not a super efficient scorer, and he struggled mightily against Detroit earlier this season, scoring 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field. While there is some concern when it comes to this prop because of the volume Brooks has in this offense, he's also going to face a lot of defensive attention from Detroit.

After Brooks had big scoring games against Miami (an uptempo team) and Brooklyn (bottom five in defensive rating), I think this is a perfect spot to sell high, even with Booker out.

