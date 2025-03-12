Is Devin Vassell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Spurs)
San Antonio Spurs wing Devin Vassell is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.
Officially, the Spurs have listed Vassell on the injury report with a right wrist contusion. Despite that, the Spurs are favored at home against a Dallas team that upset them on Monday night as 6.5-point underdogs.
Vassell missed the start of the 2024-25 season with an injury, but he's returned to average 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3.
With Victor Wembanyama done for the season, Vassell is one of a few players being asked to take on a bigger role in the offense for the Spurs. Here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market tonight.
This story will be updated with Vassell's official status for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Best Devin Vassell Prop Bet for Spurs vs. Mavericks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Vassell OVER 2.5 Assists (-166)
There is some risk with this Vassell prop, as the Spurs wing is averaging just 5.7 potential assists per game this season, but I still like him in this market.
Vassell has at least three assists in seven of his last eight games, although most of them finished with him dropping exactly three dimes. However, Dallas is 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so if he plays, Vassell is worth a short in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.