Is De'Von Achane Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Colts)
Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will return to action in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Achane is off the injury report after suffering a concussion in Week 5. He had the Dolphins’ Week 6 bye to get healthy and appears ready to play on Sunday.
Miami will have Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright all healthy against a beatable Colts defense. How does that impact Achane in the prop market on Sunday?
De’Von Achane Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 11.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Rushing Yards: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +130/Under -170)
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +145
Achane is expected to operate as the Dolphins’ lead back in this game.
He is projected more carries (11.5 to 7.5) than the veteran Mostert and more rushing yards (47.5 to 33.5). Mostert was banged up early in the season, but we could see a more even split between the two backs with the Dolphins coming out of their bye.
So far in 2024, Achane has at least 10 carries in four of his five games – the only game he didn’t reach this number was Week 5 when he suffered a concussion.
The Dolphins running back has been a huge threat in the receiving game, catching 21 passes for 186 yards and a score through five weeks.
However, with Mostert likely back in the fold, it’s hard to trust Achane as a runner. And, with Tyler Huntley under center in Week 7, the Dolphins’ passing game isn’t nearly as dangerous as it usually is when Tua Tagovailoa is at quarterback.
The young running back is a player that I’m looking to avoid in the prop market – even in a favorable matchup against this Indianapolis defense.
