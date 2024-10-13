Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles will get a key piece of their offense back in action in Week 6, as receiver DeVonta Smith was a full participant in practice this week.
Smith, who suffered a concussion in Week 3, missed the Eagles’ Week 4 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It appears that both Smith and A.J. Brown (hamstring) are good to go on Sunday, which should help the Eagles rebound after an ugly Week 4 loss. The Week 5 bye actually worked out nicely for Philly, and it is heavily favored (by 9.5 points) in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Smith got off to a strong start to the season, playing two games without Brown in the lineup.
How should we wager on the former Heisman Trophy winner in the prop market?
DeVonta Smith Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +160
Smith has played two games without Brown, so it’s a little harder to project him this season than usual, but there is one prop that I think is a great value.
In his three games this season, Smith has at exactly seven catches in all of them, yet he’s at plus money to finish with six or more catches in Week 6.
I don’t mind taking the OVER for Smith in this matchup, as he received eight targets in the one game that Brown played in this season. After that, Jalen Hurts looked his way 10 times in each of his next two games.
Philly may win this game in a blowout, but I wouldn't be shocked if Nick Sirianni tries to get this passing offense going after some down showings when Smith and Brown were sidelined.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.