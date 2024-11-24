Is DeVonta Smith Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Rams)
Philadelphia Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith has been ruled out for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury.
This is a major blow to the Eagles’ offense, as Smith has appeared in nine of the team’s 10 games this season (he missed one with a concussion).
Now, the Eagles will likely turn to A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert and others in the passing game against a beatable Los Angeles defense.
On the season, Smith has 41 catches for 516 yards and four scores, so replacing him may take a team effort.
Here’s my favorite prop target for this game on Sunday night.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 89.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +105
Brown should see an increase in targets in Week 12, and he’s got a great matchup against a Rams defense that allows the fourth-most net yards per pass attempt in the NFL this season.
While Brown only has three games with over 89.5 yards this season, he’s caught at least five passes in all but one game, giving him a solid floor to reach this number in Week 12.
Smith isn’t as big of a deep threat as Brown, but the Eagles may have to lean on the deep-ball threat – and tight end Dallas Goedert – more on Sunday Night Football.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.