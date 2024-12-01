Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Ravens)
Philadelphia Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite returning to practice this week, Smith appears to be a long shot to play, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there isn't a lot of optimism that he'll be able to play.
The Eagles would love to get Smith back in the lineup after he missed their Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but they may have to rely on other options if he ultimately sits.
This season, Smith has 56 targets, 41 catches, 516 receiving yards and four scores in nine games.
Here’s how to bet on him in the prop market in this matchup.
Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
(There's a chance Smith misses this game, so his props would be voided)
Prior to his hamstring injury, Smith had put together back-to-back down games, catching just two passes for 14 yards and four passes for 29 yards in the Eagles previous two matchups. He then missed last week’s win over the Rams and Saquon Barkley went absolutely crazy as both a runner and a receiver.
Smith is a tough player to trust this week -- as he's likely to be limited if he does suit up. I’d fade his receiving yards prop -- if one is posted -- even though the Ravens have been one of the worst defenses against the pass (32nd in yards allowed) this season.
Smith has six games with 64 or more receiving yards this season, but he also has three games with 29 or less. I’ll take the UNDER as he works his way back from injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.