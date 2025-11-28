Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was limited in practice early in the week ahead of the team's Black Friday matchup with the Chicago Bears, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in this matchup.
Smith was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, putting him on track to play his usual role against Chicago.
With Smith and Saquon Barkley off the injury report, Philadelphia is favored by a touchdown at home against this 8-3 Bears squad.
This season, Smith has been solid for an Eagles offense that has yet to find its stride. He's caught 55 of his 78 targets for 754 yards and three touchdowns, and he's coming off a six-catch game in Week 12.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Eagles star now that he should be a full go on Friday.
Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet vs. Bears
DeVonta Smith OVER 4.5 Receptions (-105)
With Smith off the injury report and expected to play on Friday, I think he’s a great prop target against a Chicago team that has struggled defending the pass all season long.
The Bears rank 28th in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed (22), and they’re just 14th in the league in EPA/Pass.
That sets up well for Smith, who has 78 targets in 11 games (just over seven per game) and has five games with at least five receptions. He was targeted 11 times in Week 12, coming down with six catches for 89 yards. Smith also has at least five targets in each of his last seven games.
He’s a high-floor prop target in this Black Friday matchup.
