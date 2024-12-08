Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith not listed on the injury report for Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers despite dealing with a hamstring injury that has cost him the last two games.
The former Heisman Trophy winner has missed three games this season (the other was for a concussion), but he’s been a productive player when on the field, catching 41 passes for 516 yards and four scores.
The Eagles have been rolling on offense, winning eight straight games to get to 10-2 on the season.
Now, they take on a lowly Panthers team that ranks 31st in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play.
After failing to play despite a questionable tag in Week 13, can bettors trust Smith to bounce back on Sunday?
Here’s a look at some of his props for this matchup.
Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 46.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +160
So far this season, Smith has 64 or more receiving yards in six of his nine games, but when he falls short of that number – he falls way short.
Smith has games with minus-2, 14 and 29 receiving yards, so there is a chance that he puts up a complete clunker on Sunday.
That being said, this is a perfect matchup for the former first-round pick.
The Panthers rank 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense and they’ve given up the 11th-most passing yards in the league. I’ll gladly back Smith to have a strong showing in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
